Burrowes makes cut in Latin America Amateur Golf Champs

Justin Burrowes made the cut in the 6th Latin America Amateur Championships (LAAC) (golf) in Riviera Maya, Mexico at the Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Club on Friday – the second day of the championship. This is his second consecutive time making the cut in the championship.

Burrows shot four over par 75 to be tied for 38th on the leaderboard with a total score of 153.

He started day two on hole number ten and posted one birdie and two double bogeys to end the back nine on three over, thirty-eight. He fared better on the front nine where he sent down another birdie and two bogeys for a one-over thirty-seven.

Burrowes was pleased with his performance in the championship so far. He said “fortunately I made the cut. Yesterday my driving was a bit shaky. Driving on this golf course is definitely at a premium. I manage to drive the ball much better today and it reflected in my score. Today was probably tougher than yesterday so I was pleased to improve my score and make the cut.”

Having made the cut, he will continue to play the full four days. The championship will end on Sunday.

Burrowes will tee off at 8:29 am on day three.

His first-day score was seven over par 78 and that landed him tied for 47th on the leaderboard.

William Knibbs, the other Jamaica representative at the championship was on the verge of making the cut but bogeyed the last three holes and ended outside the cutline. He shot 10 over par 81 in the second round to end on 157 overall after shooting five over par 76 on day one. He ended day one tied for 23 and was well set to make the cut but that was not to be.

Knibbs was philosophical about his performance. He said “obviously I was disappointed to have missed the cut but despite all of that there are lots of positives that I took from it and lots of good things that I learned from the experience. I played some really good stuff in stretches however the set up of the golf course was such that I wasn’t allowed to play good golf in stretches. I needed to play good golf the whole time around. That being said I really think that I can win this tournament in the future. There are some things I need to work on but I saw some really good stuff out there and just playing with some of the people and seeing some of the things they did, I did not see anything that I could not do its just a matter of me doing being capable to do it on a more consistent basis.”

Colombia’s Jose Vega is the new leader after posting scores of 74 on day one and six under par 65 on day two for a combined score of 139. Day one leader, another Colombian Ivan Camelo Rameriz dropped to fifth with a two-day total of 144. He posted 76 on the day after getting 68 on the first day.

One hundred and six golfers started the championship but that was halved after the cutline was effected at the end of day two.

Some of the competing countries in the championship are Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Argentia, Haiti, Chile, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Panama, Dominican Republic and host country Mexico.