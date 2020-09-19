3 Arrested for Attacks on Police

Police have arrested three men in connection with what is believed to be “three separate but coordinated attempts on the lives of police officers and their families last night,” Friday, September 18, 2020, a statement from the JCF said..

It said further, “due to the very sensitive nature of this high-level investigation, the Constabulary is unable to disclose further details at this time.”

It is believed that the attacks, two in the Corporate Area were launched by members of a criminal gang. No police was harmed in the incidents.

Meanwhile, the JCF High Command has raised the threat level for violence against members of the JCF to High.

In responding to the incidents, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, moved to assure the nation that the JCF remains undeterred in its efforts to bring down criminal gangs. “We will relentlessly pursue, not only the individuals who carried out these attacks, but also those persons who helped facilitate, organize and coordinate them in any way. These latest attacks have only served to strengthen our resolve to dismantle these criminal gangs. We will continue to pursue the support systems, connected parties and sources of funding for these criminal enterprises,” Commissioner Anderson said.

The Police Commissioner is imploring members of the JCF to be alert and vigilant at this time.