Dear Mckoy – Confused Woman

Dear Mckoy… I have a burning issue I’d like some advice on. I have a man and I don’t think he loves me. Everytime I break it off he begs for another chance but I don’t think he has changed.

He is selfish, he only sees me on his time and sometimes he even blocks me out completely. Sometimes I don’t see him for even two weeks. He called me yesterday to come to see him then he cancels just like that. I got upset and broke up with him but like other times he called crying and asking for another chance. I really love this guy.

His mother keeps telling me to pray and ask God to come into our relationship because it’s the devil’s work why he behaves like how he does.

He said that his baby mother bewitched him so that no relationship after her works. Everytime I go to the house something goes wrong letting me believe what his mom told me was in fact the truth. Some people might find it hard to believe but duppy held me down before or try to come on the bed with us.

I am fed up and frustrated, whenever we are together outside of the house we are more than happy but when we are there……..sigh I just don’t know what to do please give me some advice.

Dear G.. St Ann

If the mother suggested praying, you need to do so. If you strongly believe something is wrong at the house then get a pastor to go there to pray with you guys. If not, just leave and find happiness elsewhere

Mckoy