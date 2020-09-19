Cop sent to prison for stealing gun

A police constable has been sent to prison for stealing a gun and ammunition from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Constable Ajani McBean of the Operations Branch, was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). A file was submitted to the office following an investigation by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) when a firearm and a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a JCF facility in St. Catherine. Investigations were conducted by IPROB and following an operation on January 18, the weapon – alongwith the magazine and rounds – was recovered at the home of Constable McBean.

The DPP subsequently ruled that Constable McBean be charged with, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny

Constable McBean pleaded guilty to all three offences on Wednesday, June 24. On Friday, September 18, he and wassentenced to six years imprisonment with hard labour on the illegal possession of firearm and two years imprisonment on the simple larceny of the firearm. The sentences are to run concurrently.