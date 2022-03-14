29-year-old Sheresa Cooke Missing, from Kingston

The Franklyn Town Police are seeking your help to find 29-year-old Sheresa Cooke of Cambridge Street, Kingston 16 who has been missing since Saturday, March 12.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports are that Sheresa was last seen at home about midday, wearing a camouflage shirt, blue shorts, and blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call the Franklyn Town Police at 876-928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.