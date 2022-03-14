17-year-old Shaquan Angus Missing, from Kingston

17-year-old Shaquan Angus otherwise called ‘Sha’, of Melbrook Heights, Kingston 17, has been missing since Saturday, March 12.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall and has a scar in the centre of his forehead.

Reports are that Shaquan was last seen at home about 9:00 a.m. He was wearing a short blue jeans and black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaquan Angus is asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.