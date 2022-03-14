15-year-old Shamirah Johnson Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Shamirah Johnson of Westport, Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, March 12.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 152 cemtimetres ( 5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 2:30 p.m., Shamirah was last seen at home wearing a white-and-green blouse, floral shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamirah Johnson is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.