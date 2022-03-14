7-year-old Demarco Williams Missing, from Clarendon

A High Alert has been activated for 7-year-old Demarco Williams of Kemps Hill district, Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, March 13.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 104 centimetres (3 feet 5) inches tall.

Reports from the Exeter Police are about 7:00 p.m., Demarco was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt with cartoon characters printed on it and a grey stripe shorts. He has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Demarco Williams is being asked to contact the Exeter Police at 876-987-4373, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Demarco Williams was available at the time of this publication.