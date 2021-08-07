21-year-old Jaeda Smith Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-year-old Jaeda Smith a business operator of Miller Road, Passagefort, Waterford, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, August 5.

She is of dark complexion, slim build about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 5:45 p.m., Smith was last seen at home wearing purple blouse, light blue ripped jeans and a pair of multi-colour slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Smith is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.