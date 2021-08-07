Steven Williams Missing, from St Catherine

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Williams otherwise called ‘Blacks’,  a mason of  Old Harbour Rd, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, August 4.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

 Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Williams was last seen on Old Harbour Road, St. Catherine wearing a a blue T-shirt, orange cap, black ripped jeans and a pair of black Clarkes shoes. He has not been heard from since.

 Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Steven Williams is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 1119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

