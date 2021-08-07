Manhunt on for Two Prisoners who Escaped from Hunts Bay Lock-Up

The St. Andrew South Police are still on the lookout for two inmates who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police Lockup on Thursday, August 05.

Roland Scully, 30, of Tobias Road, Kingston 11, and Gevoney Myrie, 26, of Olympic Way, Kingston 11, went missing from the facility about 10:37 p.m. during routine checks. The men reportedly fled through a hole in the perimeter fence at the back of the jail.

Myrie has a dark complexion and is of medium build, with plaited hair, thick brows, a moustache, and tattoos on both arms. Scully is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with bleached skin and slim build. Scully also has an oval face, bushy eyebrows, tattoos on his arms, and a torso tattooed with the word “loyalty.” His right hand also has a burn mark.

Scully and Myrie were recently found guilty of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Possession. They were scheduled to be sentenced on September 16 and 17 in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Courts.

Anyone with information on Ronald Scully’s or Gevoney Myrie’s location is asked to call the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-923-5626, the Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the local police station.

Meanwhile, the police are reminding the public that harboring fugitives is a criminal offense.