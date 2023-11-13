17-year-old Rhyan Frater Missing From, Trelawny

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Rhyan Frater of New
Forest Duanvale, Trelawny who has been missing since Thursday, November 09.
He is of dark complexion, medium built and about 190 centimeters (6 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from the Falmouth Police are that, about 4:30 a.m., Rhyan was last seen at the Duanvale
bus stop. He was dressed in a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of black
sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rhyan Frater is asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-
876-954-3222, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
