Forty-eight-year-old Ann-Marie Williams of Jesse James Drive, Lauriston, Spanish Town St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, November 07. She is of brown complexion, slim build with black curly hair and about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Williams was last seen at a clinic in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ann-Marie Williams is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876 -984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station. No photograph was made available at the time of this publication.

15-year-old Nickeisha Jones Missing From, Kingston 9

Leave a Comment / By / November 13, 2023

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickeisha Jones,
student of Cavaliers main road, Kingston 9, St. Andrew who has been missing since Saturday,
November 11.
She is of dark complexion, medium built, 152 centimeters (5ft) tall and sports a natural hairstyle.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 8:40 a.m., she left home dressed in a grey long
sleeve pullover, black tights and a black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickeisha Jones is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at
876- 9422-223, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: