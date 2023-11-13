15-year-old Nickeisha Jones Missing From, Kingston 9

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickeisha Jones,
student of Cavaliers main road, Kingston 9, St. Andrew who has been missing since Saturday,
November 11.
She is of dark complexion, medium built, 152 centimeters (5ft) tall and sports a natural hairstyle.
Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 8:40 a.m., she left home dressed in a grey long
sleeve pullover, black tights and a black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickeisha Jones is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at
876- 9422-223, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
