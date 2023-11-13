Forty-eight-year-old Ann-Marie Williams of Jesse James Drive, Lauriston, Spanish Town St. Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, November 07. She is of brown complexion, slim build with black curly hair and about 168 centimeters (5 feet 6 inches) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Williams was last seen at a clinic in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ann-Marie Williams is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876 -984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station. No photograph was made available at the time of this publication.

16-year-old Tatiana Anderson Missing From, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Tatiana Anderson of
Ensom Crescent, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, November 10.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tatiana was last seen at home about 8:15 a.m.
When last seen she was dressed in pink sweater, black shorts and brown slippers. All efforts to
locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tatiana Anderson is asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876- 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Tatiana Anderson was available at the time of this publication.

