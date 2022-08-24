16-year-old Zori Addison Missing, from St Catherine

16-year-old Zori Addison of Jacksonville Avenue, Passage Fort, St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, August 21.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and about 167 centimetres ( 5 feet, 6 inches) tall.

Her mode of dress at the time of her disappearance is a purple blouse, blue jeans and brown handbag. She was last seen in August Town and is said to be frequent at Portmore Mall.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zori Addison is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, 119, or the nearest police Station.

No photograph of Zori Addison was made available at the time of this publication.

