13-year-old Saskia Dockery Missing, from St Catherine

13-year-old Saskia Dockery of West Minister Drive, Willowdene, Spanish Town St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, August 21.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres ( 5 feet, 5 inches) tall. Saskia is said to frequent Big Lane, McCooks Pen Area in St. Catherine.

Her mode of dress of the time of her disappearance is a multicolored striped dress. She was last seen on Saturday, August 21, 2022 about 2:30 p.m. at Big Lane, McCooks Pen area. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Saskia Dockery is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 or the nearest police Station.

No photograph of Saskia Dockery was made available at the time of this publication.