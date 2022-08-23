Wray & Nephew Gifts 14 Parishes Artful Life with Murals as Part of Jamaica 60th Initiatives

Kingston, Jamaica: The Kingston waterfront has a new look.Bordering the Kingston Harbour on Michael Manley Boulevard is The Official Spirit of Jamaica 60, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum’s first mural of fourteen to be created across the island.

The project started in the nation’s capital city, Kingston and will highlight Jamaican culture through artful displays in all 14 parishes islandwide.

Pavel Smith, Marketing Manager, J Wray & Nephew Ltd explained the significance of adding art to public spaces to the brand.

“When we received our official designation as the Official Spirit of Jamaica 60 we had several thoughts on what shape our initiatives would take. The Wray Rum brand is Fi Wi Culture, and with this in mind, the process quickly became about showcasing our widespread cultural impact using the visual arts. We wanted every parish to have a reminder of who we are as a people as we immortalize this milestone which is our 60th year of Independence,” Smith shared.

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has partnered with local artist, Anthony ‘Taozen’ Smith and Edna Manley College to complete the exercise.

Excited about the transformation of each mural location Smith expressed,

“As a country Jamaica is known for many things including its beauty. With this mural project we’ve decided to inject beauty into common spaces that we may all enjoy. We are also thrilled to be working alongside incredible home grown talent to complete each mural.” Smith indicated.

The Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum mural project joins the Paint the City project launched by Kingston Creative in developing Street Art Murals throughout Downtown Kingston.