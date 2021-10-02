Trending now

Teen Fatally Stabbed in Kingston During Dispute Over Money
Rihanna Smith Missing, from St Thomas
Sitting of the Senate – October 1, 2021
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI

15-year-old Tobore Neish Missing, from St Catherine

15-year-old Tobore  Neish of old Braeton, Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, October 1.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 11:20 a.m., Tobore was last seen at a supermarket on Braeton Road, Portmore, St. Catherine wearing a black sleeveless blouse, blue tights and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tobore  Neish is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com