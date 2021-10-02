Jah Cure Arrested in Amsterdam for Stabbing Incident

Trending now

Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Jah Cure was arrested by the police in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, last night.

Siccaturie Alcock whose stage name is “Jah Cure”,  is accused of stabbing promoter ‘Papa’ of Roots Vibes Promotion in the stomach.  ‘Papa,’ who confirmed the alleged assault, was hospitalized, and later filed a police report.

The details surrounding the incident were not made available.

The entertainer was in Amsterdam as part of a three-month European tour that began in early August. His previous appearances had included shows in Barcelona, Spain and Belgium.

Jah Cure received a 13-year prison sentence in 1998 for raping and robbing a lady at gunpoint. He served for eight years.

