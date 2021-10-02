Trending now

Teen Fatally Stabbed in Kingston During Dispute Over Money
Rihanna Smith Missing, from St Thomas
Sitting of the Senate – October 1, 2021
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI

Rihanna Smith Missing, from St Thomas

Rihanna Smith otherwise called ‘Riree’, of Waterway Avenue, Medzgar Gardens in St. Thomas has been missing since Friday, October 01.

 She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

 Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 9:50 a.m., Rihanna was last seen home dressed in a blue shirt, light blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

 Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Smith is asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at (876) 982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com