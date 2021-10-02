Rihanna Smith Missing, from St Thomas

Rihanna Smith otherwise called ‘Riree’, of Waterway Avenue, Medzgar Gardens in St. Thomas has been missing since Friday, October 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 9:50 a.m., Rihanna was last seen home dressed in a blue shirt, light blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Smith is asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at (876) 982-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.