Crime: 15-Year-Old Shot in Head at Watch Night Service in Montego Bay

Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] 15-Year-Old Shot in Head – The Mount Salem Police in St James are carrying out several operations in the community, in an aim to apprehend men involved in a New Years Celebration, which ended in a 15-year-old student being shot in the head.

The student Abigail Mullings, who is the daughter of pastor Mullings, has since undergo surgery and is at the intensive care unit at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 12:00 midnight, Abigail who was attending watch night service at the Emmanuel Chapel located at Vernon Drive in Mount Salem was standing among a group of children inside the churchyard, while observing the new years fireworks celebration.

It is further reported that men in the community carried out gun salutes, resulting in a stray bullet hitting the teenager in her forehead.

News of her being shot sent panic throughout the parish, but she was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, and later transported to the Falmouth hospital where she went through surgery.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter