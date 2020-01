Jamaica Crime News [ Mckoy’s News ] First Murder in Lilliput, St James of 2020 – The St James Police have commenced an investigation into the death of a man who was shot and killed in Lilliput, St James, on New Years Day, Wednesday, January 1

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Rohan McCarty, otherwise called ” Ratty” or ” Nine Vibes” an Artiste who. also resides in the Lilliput community.

Reports by the Barrett Town Police are that about 12:00 noon, on Wednesday, McCarty was returning from a shop in his community, when on reaching the vicinity of his gate a red Tida motor car drove up, and a man travelling onboard open fire hitting him multiple times, before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, McCartywas found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter