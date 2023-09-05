Z-cup breast teacher Kayla Lemieux given police escort for first day at new Toronto school

The Canadian teacher who caused outrage by wearing Z-size prosthetic breasts to teach shop class last year was given a police escort to her first day teaching at a new school.
Kayla Lemieux was flanked by officers in an unmarked police car for her journey to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School Tuesday, where she is taking part in a Professional Activities (PA) day — a planning day for teachers before students arrive tomorrow.
Lemieux was not wearing the controversial oversize prosthetic breasts and persented a male appearance, sporting a stubbly beard and wearing a light blue T-shirt and sunglasses.
Lemieux, in a white Mazda SUV, was led by the police in a separate car and arrived at 9.16am — half an hour after the rest of the teachers had gathered in the school cafeteria to discuss the upcoming school term.
Lemieux and the escorting officers parked their cars at the back of the school, away from the other teachers.
Lemieux’s new look left the parents of children who attended the teacher’s previous school, Oakville Trafalgar High School, gobsmacked.
Parent Celina Close told The Post: “Parents are now just supposed to accept Lemieux is a male and their kids’ teacher is either a deranged liar or mentally unstable?”
“It is infuriating. We had a year of complete chaos. We were told Lemieux’s breasts were real and we couldn’t question Lemieux’s gender, but now we see Lemieux is actually male and the breasts were never real.
“It is ridiculous anyone would accept this without justification.”
In an interview with The Post, Lemieux adamantly claimed the breasts were not fake — even after being photographed leaving home without them.
“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux told The Post back in February.
She also denied the person in pictures of her without the prosthetics was actually her, despite attending Tuesday’s school meeting in a similar outfit.
Oakville Trafalgar High School was subject to repeated bomb threats and unwanted attention once the controversy over Lemieux erupted.
“After a year of taxpayer dollars spent on bomb sweeps and police protection at Oakville Trafalgar, taxpayer dollars are still being spent on police escorts for Lemieux,” griped Close.
“There needs to be accountability but we will never have our questions answered because it’s a ‘personnel issue’,” she added.
Lemieux was put on paid leave in March by the Halton School District after the photos of her without the large prosthetics were published by The Post.
Administrators at Nora Frances Henderson school warned there may be “protests” and “disruptions” over Kayla Lemieux’s hiring, according to a memo obtained by the Toronto Sun.
Principal Tom Fisher warned parents the school may attract negative attention, noting new safety measures to protect students and faculty would be put in place.
They inculded “having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal” and “locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours,” according to the memo.
Lemieux currently lives about 25-minutes away from her new job, but she has recently put her home up for sale.
Neighbors at her current address said they have previously spotted Lemieux on the roof of the apartment complex not wearing a wig or the prosthetics.
