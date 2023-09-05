Former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale accused of causing Hollywood car crash

Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale has been hit with a lawsuit over a car crash that happened last year.
A woman named Lina Gonzales has accused the actress, 38, of causing “severe injuries” to her neck and back as a result of the crash on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in September.
Ms Gonzales further claims she’s out of pocket $140,000 in medical expenses, and is seeking damages from Tisdale.
According to court documents seen by TMZ, a lawyer representing Gonzales said his client had been waiting to turn left on the famous strip, when Tisdale allegedly changed lanes and hit her car.
Further, the lawyer, Michael R. Parker, told TMZ Tisdale “called [his client] names” and “made a big fuss about the situation”.
Tisdale’s representative said, “There was no aggressiveness or words exchanged from Ashley following the crash.”
Tisdale shot to fame on Disney Channel in 2005 in the popular series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, before landing the role of Sharpay Evans in the blockbuster High School Musical movie franchise in 2006.
She also dabbled in music over the years, having released three studio albums from 2007, with her most recent work, Symptoms, coming out in 2019.
Nowadays, Ms Tisdale has turned to being a business owner with her wellness company Frenshe, a Goop-style website that also produces its own branded skin and body care products.
She has been married to her musician husband Christopher French since 2014, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Jupiter, in 2021.
Tisdale remains close friends with her High School Musical castmate, Vanessa Hudgens.
SOURCE: New york post