Jamaica News: Jamaica’s Under 20 Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-1 defeat to hosts Dominican Republic on Wednesday in the CONCACAF under-20 Championship quarter-finals, ending their hopes of reaching the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Panama and Costa Rica this August.

The match was played at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobol, Dominica Republic.

Christina Garcia put the home team ahead in the 35th minute but captain Jody Brown leveled the score for the young Reggae Girlz two minutes later, for the teams to go in tied 1-1 at the break.

After the interval, Marlee Fray and Sydoney Clarke wasted great opportunities to put Jamaica in front and they were made to pay for those misses in the 73rd minute, when Mia Gayle Asenjo got by her marker and squeezed the ball under goalkeeper Ella Dennis for Dominica Republic’s second goal.

The young Reggae Girlz intensified their pressure and kept their opponents against the ropes after going behind and Lacey Murray and Clarke should have made better use of their opportunities to tie the score but in the end, the Girlz suffered a surprise defeat, missing their chance to feature in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

