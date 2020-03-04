Hanover Chinese business operator robbed

The Lucea police in Hanover have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who reportedly carried out a million-dollar robbery at a Chinese-operated supermarket in Dias in the parish on Monday morning.

The incident occured at the Diaz Supermarket. Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:30 a.m., the owner was opening the establishment when a motor car drove to the front of the supermarket.

Four men armed with handguns jumped out and entered the supermarket.

They held the occupants at gunpoint, and proceeded to rob the properitor of cash, cigarettes, phonecards and other items valued at more than $1 million, before escaping in the vehicle.

