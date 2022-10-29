Wray & Nephew Yesterday: Best of the 90s Celebrates 20 Years

Kingston, Jamaica: The party culture, dances, music and energy displayed in entertainment events have aided the influence of Jamaican culture worldwide. One such event is the Wray & Nephew Yesterday: Best of the 90s franchise. The popular party series best known amongst partygoers for its spot-on 90s musical catalogue, celebrates 20 years of reliving the best hits of the 90s.
This Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Mas Camp in Kingston 90s music fans can make their way to the staple event to enjoy their favourite hits from the period and enjoy their chances at giveaways, Wraytastic drink mixes and amazing music to mark the milestone.
Music will be provided by Bass Odyssey, DJ Arif Cooper and DJ Marvin.
The event, conceptualized on Christmas eve in 2001 by Gyete Ghartey and friends while studying at the University of the West Indies, has taken on a life of its own. The group of friends were on a quest to learn what party interests their fellow students had, and the answer the group found most often was for more retro music from the recent past. Then the party Yesterday: Best of the 90s was born with the first staging being held in 2002.
Since its early staging, the 90s party grew to host editions of the event at least three times a year.
Keen on providing the best value for patrons, the GKG Entertainment company heeded the call from patrons to stage even more events.
“It’s the demand, people enjoy our parties and are always looking out for the next one, the requests kept coming so we gave the people what they wanted.” Marketing Director of GKG Entertainment, Gyete Ghartey explained.
Pleased that the patrons continue to enjoy the events 20 years later, Ghartey promised a special experience for patrons this weekend.
“This party has always been about providing value entertainment for patrons. It’s always been about what the patrons want. So I feel great that the party has lasted as long as it has. There was no way of knowing it would last this long when we started. At the time, parties lasted 3-4 years before dying out. We are proud to have made it this far, so on Saturday, patrons can expect the best of everything and some surprises,” Ghartey shared.
To mark the 20th anniversary of Yesterday title sponsor Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum will give patrons a chance to win prizes throughout the evening.
“Wray & Nephew, the company has been a pleasure to work with and has been on board for most of the lifespan of the party. In the last 12 years, the company has been a consistent partner. Wray & Nephew is the preferred drink choice for partygoers and so Wray & Nephew and Yesterdays has been a perfect marriage,” the promoter explained.
Wray & Nephew Yesterday: Best of the 90s 20th-year celebration marks the second staging of the event for 2022. The third staging will be hosted in December.