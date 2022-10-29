Prophetess makes name as gospel artiste

Yvonne Plumber, more popularly known as Prophetess has been making her mark in the gospel industry with a slew of hits like Untold Miracles which forms part of her album Angels’ Voices.
“The reception from listeners have been overwhelming. I have received calls and text messages from family, friends, fans and church members. It has really been an awesome experience. God be praised,” the singer who hails from Biddiford, Trelawny said.
The single was released just over two months ago. The self produced track was distributed on the Bold N Boasy Entertainment.
Though her career is only about two years ago, Prophetess has always had a niche for music.
“My interest in music started at the age of three. I came from a musical and spiritual background, as my mother, who is a Christian, was always singing. I performed many solos in church and was the lead singer for the youth choir. There was music and singing all around me. Music has been my passion from a young age. I am now pursuing it because it is a vision and a dream come true,” she explained.
Some of her other tracks include Jesus, Only You
Holy Ghost , Fire and Amazing God.
At the same time, the singer credits her support of her team for the upward trajectory of her career.
“My management team has been doing a great job of getting my music out. There are also my Instagram and YouTube channels, along with the publicity from my family, friends, and church members,” she said.
Prophetess has her eyes set on a possible collaboration with dancehall artiste turned Christian, Minister Marion Hall.
“I would want to collaborate with an artist or group of artists who have a similar vision. Someone who is sober and has the desire to spread the word of God with every opportunity they get. That person or group would have to be Marion Hall,” she added.
The singer has an album in the pipeline.