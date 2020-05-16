Woman’s death pushes Trelawny road fatalities to 10

An elderly woman has died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash in Trelawny.

Dead is 67-year-old Doreen Mendez of Stewart Town, Trelawny.

The driver of the vehicle in which Ms. Mendez was a passenger sustained multiple injuries and has been admitted in hospital.

Reports are that about 5.30 am, Tuesday, May 12, a grey Toyota Corolla motorcar was being driven along the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road into a swamp.

The two occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, where Mendez was pronounced dead.

Her death brings to 10 the number of persons who have died on the roads in the parish of Trelawny since the start of the year.

Personnel from the traffic office at the Falmouth Police Station are investigating the incident.

