Woman arrested for not reporting sex abuse of her daughter

A Manchester mother who reportedly failed to report the repeated sexual abuse of her 11-year-old daughter has been charged by the police.

She was charged following an investigation by the Mandeville police. The woman now faces a fine of up to $500,000 and prison time of up to six months, if convicted.

Reports are that a young man, said to be the 11-year-old’s stepbrother, repeatedly had sexual intercourse with her. The girl told her mother about the abuse, but her mother failed to report it to the police.

Police reports did not say if the youth was arrested.