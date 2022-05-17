Woman Shot Dead, Three others Injured During Burial at Meadowrest in St Catherine

A group of mourners attending a funeral at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St. Catherine was ambushed by gunmen, who opened fire, resulting in the death of one woman and the wounding of at least three other people, this afternoon.

The funeral procession was reportedly followed from Kingston and attacked at the burial.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants fired multiple rounds in the direction of the attendees.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The condition of the other victims is unknown at this time.

More information will be forthcoming.

 

