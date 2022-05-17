Man Killed in Alleged Retaliation for Murder of a St Andrew Technical High School Student
A man was shot to death by gunmen this afternoon near Luke Lane and North Street in downtown Kingston.
He has been identified as 40–year-old Marlon ‘Barney’ Wisdom of Luke lane in Kingston.
Investigators from the Kingston Central Police Division believe the shooting was retaliation for the recent murder of Omar Laing, an 18-year-old schoolboy footballer.
Wisdom was shot 10 times, according to reports.
Authorities suspect the killings are connected to a feud between gangsters from Hannah Town, Middle, and Upper Luke lanes over illegally using a hospital car park.
Laing, a St Andrew Technical High School student, was shot and killed on his birthday last month.
More details to follow.