Man Killed in Alleged Retaliation for Murder of a St Andrew Technical High School Student

A man was shot to death by gunmen this afternoon near Luke Lane and North Street in downtown Kingston.

He has been identified as 40–year-old Marlon ‘Barney’ Wisdom of Luke lane in Kingston.

Investigators from the Kingston Central Police Division believe the shooting was retaliation for the recent murder of Omar Laing, an 18-year-old schoolboy footballer.

Wisdom was shot 10 times, according to reports.

Authorities suspect the killings are connected to a feud between gangsters from Hannah Town, Middle, and Upper Luke lanes over illegally using a hospital car park.

Laing, a St Andrew Technical High School student, was shot and killed on his birthday last month.

More details to follow.