Woman Shot and Killed at Bar in St James

A woman was shot dead at a bar in Bicker Steth, St James, on Wednesday night.
The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased.
According to authorities, the woman was at the bar at 9 p.m. when a car pulled up.
Further reports are that two armed men exited the vehicle and ran into the bar. The men then opened fire, hitting the woman several times, before fleeing in a awaiting vehicle.
The police were alerted, and upon their arrival, the female victim was discovred suffering from gunshot wounds.
She was transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.