Wanted Man Shot Dead by Police in St James

A wanted man was shot dead following a confrontation with police in Cambridge, St. James, on Wednesday afternoon.
Dead is Daniel Daley, 28, also known as “McGill,” a laborer from Post Office Hill in Cambridge.
According to Cambridge police, about 1:40 p.m., a team conducted an operation in a section of Cambridge called Jungle in pursuit of Daley, who was wanted for a case of shooting with intent committed in Cambridge Square on April 20.
The team reportedly came under heavy gunfire while approaching a house surrounded by vegetation. The fire was returned, and when the shooting ceased, Daley was found suffering from gunshot wounds and clutching a handgun.
Three other gunmen are said to have fled on foot into the area.
The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).