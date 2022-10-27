Firearm And Ammunition In Anchovy, ST. James

Wanted Man Shot Dead by Police in St James

Leave a Comment / By / October 27, 2022

A wanted man was shot dead following a confrontation with police in Cambridge, St. James, on Wednesday afternoon.

Dead is Daniel Daley, 28, also known as “McGill,” a laborer from Post Office Hill in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge police, about 1:40 p.m., a team conducted an operation in a section of Cambridge called Jungle in pursuit of Daley, who was wanted for a case of shooting with intent committed in Cambridge Square on April 20.

The team reportedly came under heavy gunfire while approaching a house surrounded by vegetation. The fire was returned, and when the shooting ceased, Daley was found suffering from gunshot wounds and clutching a handgun.

Three other gunmen are said to have fled on foot into the area.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com