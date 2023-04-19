Witness For Court

Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)
are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following witnesses who are vital to a case
currently before the St. Catherine Circuit Court.
They are
Akintola Ferguson of Lilly Close, Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine
Leonie Swaby of Big Lane, Central Village St. Catherine
They are scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Akintola Ferguson, Leonie Swaby, or anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact
the Spanish Town CIB at 876- 984-2874, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police
station.