16-year-old Derecka McIntosh Missing from St Elizabeth

16-year-old Derecka McIntosh of Nelson Road, Goshen, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, April 19.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports are that Derecka was last seen on Newleigh Road in Mandeville, Manchester. She was wearing a lilac blouse, purple tunic, white socks and black shoes. Efforts to contact her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Derecka McIntosh is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at 876-966-2289, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
