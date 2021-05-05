Will Smith to get back in shape with YouTube Series

Will Smith is getting serious about his health and will document his journey for YouTube.

In the upcoming tentatively titled series “Best Shape of My Life,” Smith will show the actor “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” according to a description distributed by YouTube.

The six-part unscripted series is being produced by Smith’s Westbrook Media.

The show will feature guests including athletes, scientists and experts.

No official names were made available.