Will Smith to get back in shape with YouTube Series

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Will Smith is getting serious about his health and will document his journey for YouTube.

In the upcoming tentatively titled series “Best Shape of My Life,” Smith will show the actor “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” according to a description distributed by YouTube.

The six-part unscripted series is being produced by Smith’s Westbrook Media.

The show will feature guests including athletes, scientists and experts.

No official names were made available.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....