Burna Boy’s “Ye” Certified Gold in the U.S.

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy’s single “Ye” has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Burnaboy’s song joins the growing list of Nigerian records to be Gold certified in the U.S. The list includes ‘If’, and ‘Fall’, by Davido as well as ‘Come Closer’ by Wizkid have all previously achieved the massive feat.

In the U.S., the RIAA awards certification is based on the number of albums and singles sold through retail and other ancillary markets.

A Gold record is a single or album that sells 500,000 units.

“Ye” was released on August 6, 2018, as the sixth single from his third studio album “Outside.” The song was produced by Nigerian record producer Phantom.

It peaked at number 26 and 31 on Billboard’s BillboardMainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and R&B/Hip-hop Airplay charts, respectively.

