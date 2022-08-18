Why Did Serial Killer Scott Lee Kimball Become a Monster?

Kimball went through a lot which contributed to the life of crime he began adapting. As mentioned in our previous article, trauma is one of those factors that contribute to the wiring of serial crime doers.

When Kimball was only 10, his mother, Barb, came out as a lesbian. This would affect any child under regular circumstances, regardless of age or location. This creates an avenue of self doubt and questioning one’s purpose, making people wonder what is a lie and what is true. Worse, however, is the era it happened. This happened in the 1970’s when the society was not even half as open as now, which would expose him to much ridicule. His parents divorced and his father left the state and remarried.

Kimball and his younger brother took refuge at their grandmother’s mobile home. Theodore Peyton, one of her neighbours, took advantage of the young boys by sexually abusing them at his Nderland cabin.

Kimball was forced to touch Peyton, and the man would photograph him naked, til it progressed to tying him up and raping him all while being filmed. He would force the boy to accept his abuse by threatening to kill his father if he told anyone. Kimball eventually moved to Montana to attend high school and lived with his father and brother, but was still subject to abuse when he would visit on weekends.

The abuse happened for over a decade, ending when Kimball shot himself in a suicide attempt. The bullet glanced off his skull, but the wound was so severe that he was in critical condition for several days. His cousin remarked that Kimball came out of the experience changed, as if he had “lost his conscience.”

Kimball and several other young men who were Peton’s molestation victims reported the abuser to the Boulder police. He was convicted of seven counts of sexually assaulting a child, and was imprisoned. Kimball still felt shame at the situation, and has described himself to feel “less of a man”, his girlfriend accounted.

Kimball wrote a letter to the judge, begging him to sentence Peyton to additional prison time, stating, “[he has] denied me my right to a normal, healthy innocent childhood. [H]e has damaged my life forever.”

By age 22, Kimball was convicted of passing bad checks, which was his first felony. He also burglarized houses.

He had a failed marriage in 1993 with Larissa Hents. They moved to Washington where they had two sons before divorcing in 1997. He ran scams in the logging industry at their home, and his partners who were cheated would use legal means to recover their money.

They were together for two years after the divorce until she accused him of rape, but no chargers were filed because she failed a lie detector test. They reported to sill be in sexual relations after the incident.

He then violated his fraud probation and ended up back in prison, then he escaped from a halfway house and stole a truck. He then broke into his ex-wife’s house, kidnapped her and raped her again, all within the span of two years. She filed charges and an arrest warrant was issued.

