14-year-old Drean Marshall Missing, from St Catherine

14-year-old Drean Marshall otherwise called ‘Tianna’ of Gillette Street, Linstead in St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 22.

She is of black complexion, stout built and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Drean was last seen at home. When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of black slippers. Efforts to locate her has proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Drean Marshall is asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Drean Marshall was made available at the time of this publication.