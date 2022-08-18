14-year-old Drean Marshall Missing, from St Catherine

ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING
ST. ANDREW MAN MISSING

14-year-old Drean Marshall otherwise called ‘Tianna’ of Gillette Street, Linstead in St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, July 22.

She is of black complexion, stout built and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Drean was last seen at home. When last seen she was wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of black slippers. Efforts to locate her has proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Drean Marshall is asked to contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Drean Marshall was made available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com