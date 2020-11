Whitney Houston was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which aired on HBO. Alicia Keys gave the late icon’s induction speech, beginning, “Whitney Houston is one of one.”

Keys went on to recall meeting Houston, working together on “Million Dollar Bill,” and her impact on music and the world.

After Keys’ speech, the Rock Hall played a video featuring Jennifer Hudson, Clive Davis, gospel singer Kelly Price, and Whitney Houston’s mother Cissy Houston, along with archival footage of Aretha Franklin, Oprah Winfrey, and Lady Gaga.

Cissy and Pat Houston accepted Whitney Houston’s induction on the singer’s behalf.