Dear Mckoy: My wife and I are swingers – My wife of four years and I enjoy having sex with other couples or we and our friends “trade partners” to have sex. It’s very exciting and sometimes we even have parties. It’s a popular thing up in the hills where we live.

We both work well paying corporate jobs and have a lavish house. We don’t have children yet but we are talking about it. My only concern is whether another man will do a better job than I, and cause my wife to leave or have sex with him without my consent.

I must admit, other women have given me better sex but I still love my wife and she’s not allowed to enjoy anything more than I can give her.

I just decided to write this to share my excitement with you. I hope things continue well.

G.R.

Dear G.R.,

I cannot tell you what to do in your bedroom, just make sure you’re using protection. If you’re afraid that another man can steal your wife, maybe it’s time you guys stop “swinging”.