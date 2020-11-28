White House Considering Lift on European Travel Bans

United States President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens in Europe.

According to Reuters.com, White House coronavirus task-force members, public health and other federal agencies are backing a plan to lift the entry ban on Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries.

Entry bans on non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in China or Iran will not be lifted.

Administration officials believe lifting the bans could provide a boost to airlines in the U.S. that are struggling as a result of international travel falling by an estimated 70 percent. The timetable for a final decision remains unclear, as President Trump could still reject the plan.

The rising number of coronavirus cases around the world and the likelihood that European nations would likely not immediately allow Americans to visit could impact Trump’s decision to lift the bans.

Almost every European country still bans most U.S. travelers from visiting. While Britain and Ireland allow American visits, they are required to quarantine for two-weeks upon arrival. Brazil also allows U.S. travelers.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new travel and testing recommendations for international flights. It suggests being tested for COVID-19 before traveling and quarantining for seven days at home and taking another test upon returning.

An Airlines for America spokesperson told Reuters the CDC’s guidance is a “step in the right direction,” but it needs to be “followed by a recognition that testing can be used to safely reopen borders without quarantines.”

