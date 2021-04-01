When will Daddy U-Roy be laid to rest? Family worried

The family of the late Reggae veteran, Daddy U-Roy, is expressing concern after covid protocols have put a dent into their plans to lay their loved one to rest.

Daddy U-Roy passed away in February at hospital. He was 78.

The concern comes after the government implemented tighter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This has affected funerals and burials. The measure states that until April 13, all burials are to be conducted on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with no more than 15 persons in attendance. In addition, a burial cannot be longer than half an hour.

However, Daddy U-Roy’s partner, Marcia Smikle, notes the difficulty in laying him to rest within 30 minutes.

Now, it is not clear when he will be buried.

Daddy U-Roy, known globally as the ‘Godfather of Dancehall’ is survived by 16 children. He’s known for hits including Wake the Town and Wear You to the Ball.