Taxi Operator and Girlfriend Perish, in Hanover Crash

A Hopewell taxi operator, and his common-law wife, died as a result of injuries they received in a three-vehicle collision, along a section of the Flint River main road, in Hopewell, Hanover, on Thursday morning, April 1.

The police have given the identities of the victims so far as ‘ Egga’ , and his common-law-wife ‘ Donna’, both of Forest community, also in Hanover.

Reports by the police are that about 11:45 am, both deceased were passengers in a Black Honda Stream motor car, traveling from the directions of Cold Spring, towards Hopewell Square.

On reaching a section of the Flint River main road, the female driver of the vehicle lost control, and crashed into a black Noah bus, which was traveling from the directions of Montego Bay, towards Sandy Bay.

The Honda Motor vehicle then crashed into a JUTA Tour bus which was transporting tourists towards Negril.

More than ten persons, including children and tourists, received serious injuries, and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

‘Egga’ and ‘ Donna’s received severe injuries and died on the spot.