Westmoreland Police List Wanted Man

The Westmoreland Police have listed 28-year-old Everton Silent, otherwise called ‘Piranha’ and ‘Chucky’ of Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish as wanted. He is being asked to surrender to the Police immediately.

Silent is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Oshane Anthony Pryce, otherwise called ‘Eclipse’, mechanic of 105 Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

The police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at (876) 955-2536, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour or create a safe haven for criminals.

