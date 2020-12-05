Deadline Extended to Apply for Gov’t Assistance with School Device

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The deadline has been extended for parents or guardians to apply for the Government’s grant toward the purchase of a laptop for their child.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s says its electronic system for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) incentive programme has been extended to December 31, 2020.

Parents/guardians may access the application at oyod.educate.gov.jm.

The Ministry says applications that were submitted before or on December 4, 2020 – the previous deadline – will be processed now to allow successful applicants the chance to redeem their vouchers within the coming weeks. The portal will remain open for others to continue applying.

The Ministry says parents with annual incomes up to $500,000 may apply. The previous limit was $300,000.

In a release, it also asked applicants having TRN problems to check with Tax Administration of Jamaica. Also needed for the application is the student’s registration number. This is available from schools.

Members of Parliament also have application forms.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....