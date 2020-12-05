Deadline Extended to Apply for Gov’t Assistance with School Device

The deadline has been extended for parents or guardians to apply for the Government’s grant toward the purchase of a laptop for their child.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s says its electronic system for the Own Your Own Device (OYOD) incentive programme has been extended to December 31, 2020.

Parents/guardians may access the application at oyod.educate.gov.jm.

The Ministry says applications that were submitted before or on December 4, 2020 – the previous deadline – will be processed now to allow successful applicants the chance to redeem their vouchers within the coming weeks. The portal will remain open for others to continue applying.

The Ministry says parents with annual incomes up to $500,000 may apply. The previous limit was $300,000.

In a release, it also asked applicants having TRN problems to check with Tax Administration of Jamaica. Also needed for the application is the student’s registration number. This is available from schools.

Members of Parliament also have application forms.