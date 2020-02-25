Western Union gets Hit Again by Armed Men

Jamaica News: Gunmen reportedly robbed the Western Union Branch in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth on Monday morning, February 24.
It’s the second time robbery took place at the same location in a span of five months and the latest in several locations of the remittance services islandwide.
In September 2019, five men brandished their handguns after entering the Santa Cruz branch, held the tellers at gunpoint before robbing them of cash and grabbed the firearm from the security officer.
Reports are that at about 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, February 24, a group of gunmen entered and stole an undetermined sum of money.
They also escaped with the security officer’s firearm.
Following the robbery at the store, customers were seen running from the building and raised an alarm.
The branch will be closed today due to the robbery.
News Reporter: Marc Lodge