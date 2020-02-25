Update: Epsom Primary School Student Found Dead

Jamaica News: A female student of Epsom Primary School was washed away as she attempted to cross the river in Epsom, St Mary on Monday afternoon February 24.
She is identified as Kimora Whyte, a nine year old student of Epsom District in St. Mary.
It reportedly took place at about 3p.m.
Divers and rescue workers including members of the fire department launched for her search into late Monday evening but proved futile.
The following day, her body was reportedly discovered dead by the Coast Guard in Annotto Bay in the parish.
It was removed and taken to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Investigation continues.
News Reporter: Marc Lodge