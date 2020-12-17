West Indies confirms provisional approved tour of Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors has confirmed their tour of Bangladesh, for January with the teams to play three One Day International and two test matches as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League and World Test Championships respectively.

The approval in principle was made following a recommendation from CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee has received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe earlier this month.

CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, BCB, and the West Indies Players’ Association, WIPA, to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.

The ODIs will be played on January 20, 22, and 25, 20201, with the third game to be held at Chattogram, which will also, the host the first tests starting on February 3.

The second test will be played in Dhaka from February 11. The Caribbean team will arrive in Dhaka on January 10.

